B.C. spending scandal: More details unveiled on controversial purchase of wood splitter

Former clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James makes a statement to media near then-sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Nelms / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Former clerk of the Legislative Assembly Craig James makes a statement to media near then-sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Ben Nelms / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener