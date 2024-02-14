VANCOUVER
    • B.C. spending $76.6M on pump station upgrade to protect Sumas Prairie from flooding

    The Barrowtown pump station is pictured near Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The Barrowtown pump station is pictured near Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    In an effort to mitigate the impact of future floods on B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, the province is spending $76.6 million to upgrade a critical piece of infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday.

    The atmospheric rivers that swept through in November of 2021 were devastating for farmers and residents in the Fraser Valley, where thousands were forced to flee while homes and crops were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of animals died.

    At the time, the possibility that the Barrowtown Pump Station would become overwhelmed by the floodwaters prompted a warning from Abbotsford's mayor who said the already dire situation would become even more critical and catastrophic if that were to happen.

    Premier David Eby, in a statement, said the provincial government will be footing the entire bill for upgrades to the pump station that will make it more resilient to floods.

    "We know that we are going to see more frequent and severe weather events that threaten people’s homes, livelihoods and communities. Ensuring that the Barrowtown Pump Station is equipped and ready for the near term, while we do longer-term work," he wrote.

    The upgrades will include building a six-metre floodwall, replacing pump motors, increasing overall capacity, upgrading the power supply and replacing sandbags with concrete blocks.

