VANCOUVER -- A B.C. school district has launched an investigation after an Indigenous parent shared a video about one of her daughter's school assignments on social media.

The assignment asked students to list five positive outcomes of Canada's residential school system that forcibly separated Indigenous children from their communities.

"Five positive things about residential schools," the mother says in the video. "Can you name five positive things about Nazis and the concentration camps? Can you name five positive things about slavery? This is not OK."

In a statement provided to CTV News Vancouver, Dr. Kevin Godden, superintendent of the Abbotsford School District, said the district learned of the assignment Wednesday morning and "immediately launched an investigation."

"Assignments like this are not acceptable," Godden said. "This incident is a disservice to the district’s commitment to truth and reconciliation."

The superintendent described the incident as a "personnel matter," and added that he believes it is not reflective of the district's "very skilled and talented teacher workforce."

"Our school principal has spoken with the parent directly to personally apologize," Godden said. "We are deeply sorry for any harm caused to the parents, students, families and the Indigenous community at large."

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which Canada established as part of a legal settlement with residential school survivors, described the system in its final report as a "cultural genocide."

Still, many Canadians - perhaps most notably Sen. Lynn Beyak - have publicly insisted that residential schools did some good. Beyak was expelled from the Senate Conservative caucus and suspended from the Senate itself for posting racist letters she received in support of her position on her Senate website and refusing to take them down.

Responding to a comment on her original video in a follow-up post, the B.C. mother addresses the idea that the assignment in question was merely a critical-thinking exercise.

She points out that her daughter is 11 years old and says it wouldn't be "appropriate" for her to learn about the many abuses of the residential school system, let alone try to weigh them against supposed positive effects. She goes on to say she can think of only one positive that came from residential schools: That some of the people who were forced to attend them survived the experience.