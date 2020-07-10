VANCOUVER -- For the first time since B.C. entered its record-breaking state of emergency, the province's unemployment rate fell compared to the month before.

According to Statistics Canada's monthly labour force survey released Friday, B.C.'s unemployment rate was at 13 per cent in June – down from 13.4 per cent the month before. Nationwide, the rate was 12.3 per cent, down from 13.7

B.C.'s finance minister will respond to these latest numbers at a news conference Friday morning.

B.C. has been in a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March. But last month, B.C.'s Finance Minister Carole James said the province was starting to see some "glimmers of hope" as 43,300 jobs were created as people start to return to work.

But overall, as of her last update, James said more than 353,000 jobs had been lost since the pandemic began.

In May, Canada reported a record-high unemployment rate, but also saw signs of recovery in June.

More locally, however, at least four B.C. cities saw their unemployment rates go up in June.

Vancouver 13.1 per cent (up from 10.7)

Kelowna 10.2 per cent (up from 9.6)

Abbotsford-Mission 8.8 per cent (up from 7.5)

Victoria 11 per cent (up from 10.1)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from The Canadian Press