VANCOUVER -- With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading worldwide leading to business closures and job losses, Statistics Canada has reported some grim unemployment rates here in B.C.

According to the federal government, B.C. saw 7.2 per cent unemployment in March. In February, the employment rate for the province was five per cent.

In total, 132,000 jobs were lost in the province.

B.C.'s unemployment rate is a little lower than national numbers, as Canada's rate overall was at 7.8 per cent in March. Most provinces had higher rates than here, with B.C. only having a higher rate than Manitoba.

On Thursday at 9:15 a.m., Finance Minister Carole James is expected to answer questions from the media about B.C.'s figures.

On a more local level, Statistics Canada took a sampling of unemployment rates in some B.C. cities. In Abbotsford-Mission, the rate went down slightly from 4.7 per cent in February to 4.6 per cent in March.

That wasn't the case in Kelowna, however, which saw its unemployment climb from 5.3 per cent in February to 5.9 last month.

Vancouver saw 5.3 per cent of its residents unemployed in March, up from 4.4 in February. The province's capital also saw higher rates last month with 4.6 per cent unemployed, up from 3.4 per cent.

