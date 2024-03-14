B.C.'s seniors advocate blames long-term care waits on lack of home support
British Columbia's seniors advocate says the increasing unmet demand for home support services is likely to blame for a ballooning wait-list to get a bed in long-term care, with the problem worsened by population growth.
In her final report as advocate, Isobel Mackenzie says while the availability of some home and community care services has increased over the past five years, it hasn't been enough, and the rate of services relative to the population has fallen
Her report says the rate of home support clients per 1,000 of seniors aged 75 or older has decreased seven per cent over the past five years, and the average hours of support per client has decreased four per cent.
In Mackenzie's final report before she leaves her position this month, she says subsidies for the one in five seniors who rent have fallen “dramatically short” of what they need to continue living in their own homes and meet their basic needs.
She says there are “concerning trends” of abuse, neglect and property crime against seniors that likely warrant discussions with law enforcement on how to better support them
Seniors represent 20 per cent of the provincial population, the report says, compared with 18 per cent in 2018 and 16 per cent in 2013.
Mackenzie warns that there are “fault lines” appearing in other areas of support including transportation and adult day programs.
She says they'll need to be monitored to see if the current decrease in services is a residual impact from the pandemic or a longer-term trend.
“Overall, the report highlights the growing challenge facing the federal and provincial governments as our population ages,” the report says.
“The cost of providing the same level of support and services is also rising as inflation impacts labour rates. Costing more to do the same is bad enough, but we have layered on the need to also provide services to more people, creating gaps that grow each year.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
'It's going to be crazy:' Niagara Falls mayor says city preparing for up to 1 million visitors for solar eclipse
The mayor of Niagara Falls says the city expects to attract the biggest crowd in its history on April 8 when upwards of a million visitors show up to watch the full solar eclipse.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin extracting citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
SpaceX's successful Starship launch 'great news for space travel,' expert says
The SpaceX Starship rocket was destroyed during its return to earth Thursday, but experts are still calling the third test flight a success.
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.