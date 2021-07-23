VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s emergency co-ordination agency is working to expand its use of a public alert system for large-scale and potentially fatal disasters, as hundreds more residents have been forced from their homes because of wildfires.

Alert Ready is a Canada-wide system that allows government officials to issue public safety alerts through major television and radio broadcasters, as well as compatible wireless devices.

Pader Brach , executive director of regional operations with Emergency Management BC, says the system is being looked at for a variety of hazards, although he could not say if it would be in place for this wildfire season.

The system is already in use for tsunami threats and amber alerts, however, it was not used during the "heat dome" in June in which the BC Coroners Service has said the typical death rate tripled.