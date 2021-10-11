B.C.'s 911 dispatch operator sees busy night, long wait times over long weekend
B.C.'s emergency dispatchers are again sounding the alarm on long wait times for those needing help.
According to E-Comm, the province's largest 911 dispatcher, callers waited for 90 seconds on average before hearing from a operator. Those long wait times were recorded between midnight and 7 a.m. Sunday.
The agency also tweeted Sunday evening that it was experiencing similar delays and urged people to keep the lines free for emergencies only.
E-Comm said it's been seeing a concerning trend of long waits since the summer.
One spokesperson told CTV News Vancouver the delays are a result of transferring calls to the ambulance service.
"We have seen increasing delays in those call transfers to (BC Emergency Health Services) over the last several months," said E-Comm spokesperson Kaila Butler.
"Unfortunately we are at the point where this has become a more consistent concern and E-Comm in the name of public safety and in our efforts to be completely transparent with the public … we have started tweeting out when we've started seeing 911 delays as a result of this."
Butler said some callers were hanging up when they heard the automated messages and that also added to the wait times because the 911 call taker would call those people back.
She said the fastest way to get in touch with a call taker was to stay on the line.
Last week, Premier John Horgan said the wait times are unacceptable, adding an update will be coming soon. The province has already committed to hundreds of new paramedic positions and 30 new dispatchers.
CTV News also reached out to BCEHS for comment and has not heard back.
