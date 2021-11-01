B.C. requests federal approval to decriminalize small amounts of drugs

An organizer displays a naloxone kit at Centennial Square in Victoria, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS) An organizer displays a naloxone kit at Centennial Square in Victoria, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories