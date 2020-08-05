VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced 47 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 3,834 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Currently, there are 351 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including nine people who are hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care.

The last time the number of cases in the province that were considered "active" topped 350 was May 17.

There have been no new deaths in the last 24 hours, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Wednesday. The provincial death toll from the virus remains at 195.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Dix and Henry said.

One of the new cases reported Wednesday is epidemiologically linked, the health officials said. That means it's considered a confirmed case, though the person who contracted the virus was never tested.

There have been no new outbreaks of COVID-19, either in health-care facilities or in the community, Henry and Dix said in their statement, but they added that there continue to be "community exposure events" throughout the province.

“As COVID-19 remains in our communities, so does the anxiety and stress that comes with the uncertainty, the increased isolation and the need to take precautions in everything we do," the officials said in their statement.

Dix and Henry dedicated much of their statement to the mental health effects of the pandemic, particularly on younger people.

They encouraged residents to check in with their family, friends and neighbours to ensure they're getting the mental health support that they need, and reminded the public that there are resources available for those who are struggling.

“People all across B.C. have demonstrated unparalleled compassion and kindness in the face of COVID-19," Henry and Dix said. "It is something we can all be proud of and something we must continue."

Since the pandemic began, the vast majority of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 2,015 confirmed cases in the Fraser Health region and 1,132 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 384 cases in Interior Health, 146 in Island Health and 91 in Northern Health. There have also been 66 cases involving people who reside outside Canada.

A total of 3,288 people who have had the virus in B.C. are now considered fully recovered.