VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced another 444 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – the lowest daily increase in infections since early November.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister also confirmed another 12 deaths related to the disease, putting the province's death toll at 777.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

B.C. has now recorded 47,510 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the crisis. Roughly three-quarters of those infected – or 36,094 people – have recovered.

The number of active cases dropped to 9,481, from a record high of 10,039 last week, while hospitalizations have remained relatively stable. There were 357 patients in hospital on Tuesday, including 84 in intensive care.

But the province's daily case numbers have been slowly decreasing in recent weeks, an encouraging sign that health officials have attributed to the strict-but-temporary restrictions that were put in place last month.

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average peaked at 804 cases per day on Nov. 28, and has since come down to a daily average of 578.

But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adiran Dix noted that community transmission of COVID-19 "continues to occur across our province, which means the risk remains high for all of us."

"Even if you have been doing all you can to protect yourself and those around you, it is important to know the symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement Tuesday.

“In particular, if you develop a cough, a loss of sense of smell or taste, fever or chills, or have difficulty breathing, contact your health-care professional or call 811 to get tested right away."

Testing sites will be open over the holiday, officials said.