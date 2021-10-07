B.C. reaches $65M funding deal with First Nation after Supreme Court ruling
The B.C. government has signed an agreement with a First Nation to provide $65 million in funding to support land restoration and cultural programs, four months after a court ruled the province had breached the nation's rights.
Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin said the initial agreement will provide $35 million for Blueberry River First Nations to undertake land restoration activities and create jobs for band members and business opportunities for companies operating in the region.
The other $30 million will go toward helping the First Nation protect its cultural way of life and to expand its land management resources, as well as restoring the health of wildlife through management programs.
“Our goal is to work quickly to get certainty on a path, both long-term and immediate, so everybody is made whole,” Rankin told a news conference Thursday.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled in June that the provincial government had breached the nation's rights under Treaty 8, signed more than 120 years ago, because it allowed development such as forestry and natural gas extraction without the nation's approval.
The agreement will also see the restart of 195 forestry and oil projects that had been placed on hold due to the court's ruling.
But 20 other projects, which had been approved, will not proceed without negotiation with the First Nation because they related to development in areas of cultural importance.
Rankin said the government wants a better relationship with Indigenous Peoples and agreements like the one signed with the Blueberry River First Nations will help achieve that goal.
“We take the judge's findings seriously, we want to work better, we want to have a better process that involves First Nations in a more meaningful way,” he said. “We want to make sure (First Nations) know and have some involvement as they're entitled to.”
Chief Marvin Yahey of Blueberry River First Nations said during the joint news conference that he's pleased the province took the court ruling seriously and has committed to working with the band.
He called the funding “a historic event” that would help his members while also supporting businesses in the region.
“It's a first step that will provide resources in areas where it was lacking,” he said. “It's a huge step.”
The court found the province failed its treaty promise to maintain the nation's rights to hunt, fish and trap without interference.
The ruling said that while not one single project had a devastating effect on the community, the cumulative impact of a series of projects limited the nation's ability to maintain its treaty rights.
Two hydroelectric dams operate in the nation's territory, and the controversial Site C dam project is under construction on the Peace River.
The trial heard that over 84 per cent of Blueberry River territory is within 500 metres of an industrial disturbance.
The ruling gave the province six months to work with the nation to improve land management and the permitting process to respect the nation's rights under the treaty.
A 2016 report published by the David Suzuki Foundation and Ecotrust Canada found that more than 110,000 linear kilometres of roads, pipelines and transmission and seismic lines had been cut across less than 40,000 square kilometres of Blueberry River territory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four new deaths of COVID-19 announced in B.C. update including 624 more cases
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Ottawa faces pressure to extend COVID-19 benefits set to expire this month
Many of the federal government's key pandemic supports are set to expire in a few weeks, prompting some business leaders to advocate for an extension.
Majority of Canadians interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster shot: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians have expressed interest in receiving a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
756 Alberta schools reporting cases of COVID-19, 54 declare outbreaks
Alberta's first list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 since resuming the practice shows 54 have declared outbreaks of the virus, while more than 750 have reported at least two cases.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
There are now 5,929 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the health ministry, including 770 active cases in the Island Health region.
-
Randy Bachman's guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's favourite guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Mandatory vaccination for B.C. school staff up to boards, says Premier Horgan
Premier John Horgan says vaccine mandates for workers in British Columbia's schools are a last resort and elected board trustees know what's needed for their communities rather than the province enforcing such decisions.
Calgary
-
Alberta rolls out harsher harassment fines, business grants for vaccine passport program
Heftier fines will soon be in place to protect employees from confrontations with customers, and businesses in Alberta that are abiding by the rules outlined in the province's restriction exemption program will be eligible for a $2,000 grant to help subsidize the cost of enforcement.
-
Alberta reports 1,254 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
There are 1,094 Albertans in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as the province gears up for the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Hospitalization rates decline as a result of restrictions according to Alberta COVID-19 modelling
New COVID-19 modelling for Alberta suggests the province has reached its pandemic peak for hospitalizations -- as long as restrictions such as proof of vaccination stay in place and vaccination rates continue to increase.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,254 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
There are 1,094 Albertans in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as the province gears up for the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Alberta rolls out harsher harassment fines, business grants for vaccine passport program
Heftier fines will soon be in place to protect employees from confrontations with customers, and businesses in Alberta that are abiding by the rules outlined in the province's restriction exemption program will be eligible for a $2,000 grant to help subsidize the cost of enforcement.
-
Edmonton teen, 13, attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school
A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a man with a weapon while he was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, an incident that was caught on camera.
Toronto
-
Toronto police reveal they're narrowing in on Erin Gilmour's killer 38 years later
Nearly 40 years after the daughter of a wealthy Toronto businessman was brutally murdered, police say they have narrowed her killer down to a member of one family tree and are close to knowing who did it.
-
This was Doug Ford's gas price promise during his 2018 election campaign
Shortly after being elected in 2018, Doug Ford promised he would make the price at the pumps a top priority for his government.
-
Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
Premier Legault to prorogue legislature, with new session starting Oct. 19
Premier François Legault announced that he is proroguing the current session of Parliament. The next session will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 19 with an opening speech.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Winnipeg
-
'A perfect storm': global supply chain issues could impact holiday shopping
Manitobans may want to start their holiday shopping early this year as experts warn global supply chain disruptions are driving up prices and may put some items on people’s shopping list items out of stock.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Manitoba schools
Manitoba health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two schools in the province.
-
132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday
Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
-
Saskatoon police responding after weapon reported in home
Saskatoon tactical officers are investigating a report of a weapon in a home in the 1100 block of Avenue L North.
-
'We’re in big trouble': COVID-19 pressures force pause on some medical tests in Saskatoon
Some types of testing will no longer be performed routinely in the Saskatoon area to free up resources for COVID-19 and critical care testing.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases
The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. Premier reconsidering choice of non-Black deputy in African Nova Scotian Affairs office
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is re-examining its decision to appoint a deputy minister who is not Black to the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
London
-
Aylmer, Ont. coping with COVID-19 spike as community turns economic page
Aylmer residents are coping with a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers.
-
'Unvaccinated should avoid indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving': MLHU
Medical officer of health for Middlesex-London, Dr. Chris Mackie, gave guidance Thursday for how to safely enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.
-
Rare lobster spotted in Kincardine, Ont. grocery store getting new home
It's the equivalent of a maritime 'needle in a haystack,' after an incredibly rare orange lobster was spotted by a customer at Kincardine's Sobeys grocery store.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people killed in fatal crash on Hwy. 144 in Sudbury between Onaping and Dowling
Few details are known at this hour, but two people have been killed in a crash Thursday that has closed Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling.
-
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
-
New report paints dire picture of Waterloo Region's affordable housing crisis
A new report from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation paints a dire picture about the state of affordable housing in the region.
-
Waterloo Region adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.