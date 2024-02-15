B.C. premier lays out priorities ahead of budget

Politicians from across B.C. will return to the legislature next week for the start of the legislature's spring session, as the province gears up for the 2024 election.

Premier David Eby said Thursday to expect about 20 bills this upcoming session addressing the issues of affordability, housing, crime and health care.

“You have a home that you can afford, that’s a good place to live – that you can afford,” said Eby at a town hall meeting in Langley, listing priorities for his government. “You have access to health care, a family doctor. When you go to the hospital, you know you're going to get the care you need, when you need it.”

On the issue of housing, the opposition unveiled part of its plan today, BC United leader Kevin Falcon pitching not only an exemption from the property transfer taxes on the first million dollars for first time buyers, but also a rent-to-buy program, that would allow first time buyers to pay rent for three years -- all of it going towards their down payment

“We will insist that up to 15 per cent of all new housing units being sold are put aside for those that are currently renting and want to have an opportunity to become home owners,” said Falcon.

The business community has weighed in on what they hope to see in the next budget, saying they are hoping to see their concerns addressed.

Solomon Siegel, co-owner of Victoria’s Pagliacci’s restaurant, says relief from taxes including the employer health tax -- or changes to the mandatory five paid sick days would be welcome.

“Those are massively taking a toll and they’re all sitting on top of food costs, which are growing much faster than the cost of inflation in general,” said Solomon on Thursday.

The 50,000 members of the BC Business Improvement Association are urging the NDP government to bring in affordability measures this spring.

“The cumulative impact of all the different taxes that are imposed on business, really are at a time when businesses are dealing with rising costs,” sad Jeff Bray, the head of the association.

The Sppech from the THrone will be delivered next Tuesday, and budget day is Thursday.