B.C. premier has growth in throat, undergoing surgery this week

VANCOUVER -

B.C.'s premier says he has a growth in his throat which will require biopsy surgery this week.

John Horgan made the announcement during a last-minute news conference Thursday morning, and said he would be in surgery on Friday.

He said doctors were investigating a benign growth in his neck when a lump was discovered.

Horgan said the growth is treatable, and when he gets pathology information Friday he will also get details on a course of treatment.

But he's not planning to step down as premier, he said.

"I have every intention of carrying on. There is a lot of work to do," Horgan said.

Mike Farnworth was appointed the province's deputy premier and will step in when needed.

The self-described Star Trek fan ended his news conference with the message: "Live long and prosper, people."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.