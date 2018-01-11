

CTV Vancouver





B.C. Premier John Horgan is grieving the death of his brother, Pat, who succumbed to cancer over the weekend.

The 71-year-old died on Saturday, according to a statement from the premier's office confirming the news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Pat Horgan, Premier John Horgan's brother, passed away," it reads. "He will be deeply missed by his family and friends."

A service is being held on Feb. 10 in Port McNeill, the deceased's home community.

In lieu of flowers, the premier’s office asked that people donate to lung cancer research through the BC Cancer Agency.