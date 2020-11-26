VANCOUVER -- Self-described "nerd" John Horgan flashed a Vulcan salute while being sworn in as B.C.'s 36th premier on Thursday, but said the gesture was purely accidental.

Horgan had his hand raised to recite the oaths of allegiance, office and confidentiality with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austen when his fingers slowly formed the salutation made famous by Leonard Nimoy on "Star Trek."

While speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Horgan acknowledged making the gesture but suggested he did it subconsciously.

"Quite honestly it wasn't until after it happened that it was brought to my attention," Horgan said. "I'm a nerd, I can't help it. I do that a lot."

The premier stressed that he meant no disrespect giving the salute during a formal ceremony, and that it wasn't an intentional "signal to geeks everywhere."

On "Star Trek," the Vulcan salute is a gesture of goodwill that's usually accompanied by the blessing, "live long and prosper."