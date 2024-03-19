B.C. Premier David Eby, Pierre Poilievre continue war of words on carbon tax

The cost of gas is a major expense for many, and when the carbon tax increases on April 1 by 23 per cent, that will add about three cents a litre for drivers.

That increased cost has triggered a war of words between B.C.’s premier, David Eby, and the federal conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, who’s been campaigning across Canada, to spike that pending tax

Last Sunday, Poilievre released an ad attacking Eby for his support of the tax increase — increases mandated across Canada by Ottawa – but imposed in B.C. by the provincial government.

Last Friday, Eby responded to a letter Poilievre sent him, calling on the premier to join seven other premiers in opposing the tax hike.

“I don’t live in Pierre Poilievre’s campaign office and baloney factory, I live in British Columbia, I'm the premier. Decisions have consequences,” said Eby.

On Monday, Eby responded to Poilievre’s reported weekend comments that many British Columbians are forced to eat baloney because they can’t afford anything else — encouraging Poilievre to persuade right-of-centre leaders here to support NDP housing plans.

“If he really wants to help British Columbians with affordability -- maybe he could place a phone call to John Rustad and Kevin Falcon and encourage them to support our housing initiatives,” said an irritated Eby.

The Canadian taxpayers federation points to income thresholds that limit who can receive rebates on the carbon tax, despite its widespread impact.

“British Columbians and Canadians across the country can’t afford to pay more for gas, groceries and home heating,” said the federation’s Carson Binda.

On Monday premier Eby made it clear that B.C. would be imposing the tax increase, as mandated by Ottawa.