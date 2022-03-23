B.C. politician receives death threats from stranger

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke confirmed to CTV News that she’s been notfied by police that “credible threats” have been made against her.

Nine threatening email messages were sent to her personal account, beginning in early March.

“In all the years I’ve been involved in politics, I have never had this kind of violence directed at me,” said Locke, who’s been in politics for two decades.

“I’ve been called names before. That’s fine. This was acts of physical violence.”

In an email to CTV News, Surrey Mounties wouldn’t confirm details of a specific case but wrote: “We are investigating a report of threats received March 4 and an arrest was made on March 20.”

Whether any charges will be laid is unclear.

But Locke has heard from many politicians who offered support, and who admitted they have also received threats from the public.

Vancouver city councillor Melissa De Genova was one of them.

“I’m shocked to see in 2022 that it’s still happening,” said De Genova. “I think it is different the way that women are intimidated, and I was really saddened and upset to hear how Brenda Locke had been targeted.”

Locke said it is “very disturbing and concerning,” but she is doing well under the circumstances.

“This has to stop,” said Locke. “My life was threatened, and there were other very clearly identifiable issues that the individual wanted to do against me.”