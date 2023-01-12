B.C. pledges $500M to help preserve rental buildings, combat 'speculators and profiteers'

The B.C. government has pledged $500 million to help non-profit housing organizations purchase affordable rental properties before they can be scooped up by "speculators and profiteers."

Premier David Eby said the province's Rental Protection Fund will provide security and stability to thousands of seniors and low-income tenants, while pushing back against the trend of international corporations buying affordable properties and redeveloping them into high-end housing.

"In too many cases, this predatory model leads to evictions and rent hikes," Eby said at a news conference Thursday.

Tenants' advocacy groups have been urging the government to protect rental buildings from those corporate investors for years, warning that affordable units are being transformed at an alarming pace in the pursuit of profits.

B.C.'s Ministry of Housing said the new fund will be operational in "the coming months," and financed before the end of March.

It will provide one-time capital grants to non-profits looking to buy affordable rentals and co-op housing, but officials said those organizations will also be supported in obtaining private financing to minimize the government's involvement long-term.

The Co-operative Housing Federation called Thursday's announcement "ground-breaking," and said other provinces should follow suit.

"Slowing the loss of affordable rental homes by taking them out of the market and protecting them forever in the community housing sector will make life much more affordable for renters everywhere in B.C.," CEO Thom Armstrong said in a statement.

"This is the best thing the province could have done to maximize the net impact of the affordable new supply it is already investing in."

This is a developing story and will be updated.