B.C. pledges $10M funding boost for Chinese Canadian Museum ahead of opening

Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Popham announced a $10 million fund from the province to support renovations and operating costs as the Chinese Canadian Museum prepares for its public opening on July 1 of this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport speaks during a press conference in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Popham announced a $10 million fund from the province to support renovations and operating costs as the Chinese Canadian Museum prepares for its public opening on July 1 of this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

911 calls show chaotic moments during Kentucky bank shooting

Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police, including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man's mother, who told a 911 operator that her son 'currently has a gun and is heading toward' the bank.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener