B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September
B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September
The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.
That dose will be the second booster offered to the general population, though Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of the province's immunization program, noted there are still 1.3 million British Columbians who haven't accepted the invitation to get their first.
"If you haven't had that first booster that we started back last fall, please go get it," Ballem said.
The second booster dose is being offered widely on the advice of the National Advisory Council on Immunization, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.
The province is expected to lay out plans for second boosters, or fourth doses, of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday afternoon.
Currently, fourth doses are only available to anyone aged 70 or older, Indigenous people over the age of 55, and people living in long-term care.
The announcement will come as B.C. sees a new surge of the disease. On Thursday, the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 went up for the first time in two months.
As of Thursday, 369 people were in hospital, with 36 of them in critical care.
Experts believe this third wave of Omicron is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant, and will peak in August.
“Exactly which day, and most importantly how high that peak (will be) is very hard to determine,” said Dr. Sally Otto, a professor with the University of British Columbia's Department of Zoology and a member of the independent B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group.
Otto estimates BA.5 makes up for 70 per cent of current infections in the province. Other countries are seeing fourth doses are not as effective when it comes to fighting Omicron and its subvariants, but experts agree vaccines will help stop serious illness, especially among the immunocompromised.
“The second booster – or fourth dose – is still good to continue protection, because these people cannot elicit a good immune response,” said Dr. Horacio Bach, a clinical assistant professor at UBC’s Division of Infectious Diseases.
Bach said Pfizer and Moderna have created Omicron-specific vaccines, but approval for public use would still be months away.
Otto said B.C.’s vaccine doses, which were created for the original strain of the disease, will still provide protection against BA.5, especially for those who have not had a booster or a COVID-19 infection in recent months.
“The main thing boosters do, whether they’re Omicron-specific or for the original Wuhan strain, is boost antibodies and, basically, get our immune systems active,” she said.
The announcement on fourth doses is expected today at 1 p.m. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead on B.C.’s vaccine rollout plan, and Dr. Martin Lavoie, the acting provincial health officer.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers apologizes for widespread network outage, says it's trying to restore services
Rogers customers across Canada have been reporting mobile and internet outages since early Friday morning. Rogers apologized for the network issues and said efforts are being made to restore services.
BREAKING | 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to stay in jail until trial
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail and will remain in custody to await trial on criminal charges related to the Ottawa protest.
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
Brown axed to keep Conservative party 'beyond reproach,' top official tells members
The chair of the Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee says the party 'could not afford the risk' of having a candidate under investigation for breaking federal laws.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
Russia's Lavrov dismisses West's 'frenzied' criticism at G20
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday dismissed what he cast as the West's 'frenzied' criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.
Canada has only planted 29 million of the 2 billion trees promised by 2030
The federal government is two years and just 29 million trees into its campaign promise to plant two billion trees by 2030, coming in below the goal it set last year.
Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe 'horrifically disturbing': Trudeau
The assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister during a campaign speech is "horrifically disturbing" and demands pushback against rising violence and threats that are harming democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Vancouver Island
-
Police search for suspect after shooting sends man to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C.
One man was taken to hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Nanaimo, B.C. Police are still searching for the shooter, however the RCMP say the attack appears to be targeted.
-
Rogers outage affecting BC Ferries debit, credit payments
BC Ferries is warning customers that a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications is affecting payments at ferry terminals and on board its vessels.
-
British Columbians can now get cannabis delivered in the mail through Canada Post
B.C. residents who are interested in having recreational cannabis dropped off at home can now have their order delivered by Canada Post couriers.
Calgary
-
Back in the saddle: Stampede Parade kicks off The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth
The Stampede Parade returned to downtown Calgary and an estimated crowd of 300,000 lined the route.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Colton Crowshoe
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe in 2014.
-
5 homes damaged, 1 destroyed after tornado near Sundre, Alta.
Alberta RCMP say several home in the vicinity of Sundre, Alta. were severely damaged in a storm on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Large water truck rollover closes portion of Anthony Henday Drive
A large water truck that rolled over is blocking the southbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near the Highway 14 overpass Friday afternoon.
-
Peacock euthanized in Jasper National Park
After days of trying to capture the peacock, Parks Canada made the "difficult decision" to euthanize it on Thursday.
-
Rogers clients who need EPS asked to use landline or visit station amid outage
Rogers clients who need to contact Edmonton police are advised to use a landline or visit a station as the Canada-wide outage continues Friday. A massive outage is affecting Rogers customers across Canada, including mobile services, internet connectivity.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
-
Ontario announces new regulations this month. Here are some that may affect you
The Ontario government has announced a list of new regulations that took off this month, affecting the province’s millions of residents.
-
Family of Mississauga, Ont., man sues police, paramedics and SIU over his death
The family of a 28-year-old man killed by police west of Toronto has filed a lawsuit over his death, alleging negligence on the part of the force, local paramedics and the province's police watchdog.
Montreal
-
Rogers outage affecting some Montreal municipal services
A massive Rogers network outage across Canada is causing problems with some municipal services in Montreal, including the city's 311 services and a high-profile bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman in South Shore
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a fatal June hit-and-run in Brossard, Que.
-
Quebec police officer suspended for 5 days after turning away woman, child fleeing domestic violence
A Montreal-area police officer has been suspended for five days without pay after turning a woman away with her infant daughter in hand when she went to a police station to make a complaint about domestic abuse.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police chief says string of violence is concerning, but not new
In the wake of a string of violent attacks at The Forks, Winnipeg's police chief says while any assault is concerning, the violence is not new.
-
Mother charged with driving impaired while her kids were in the car: RCMP
Four impaired drivers in three days part of ‘disturbing trend’ according to RCMP
-
Two-year-old girl's death prompts calls for improved health care in northern Manitoba
A Manitoba family says better health care is needed in northern Manitoba communities following the death of a two-year-old girl.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
Child dead, man missing after canoe capsizes near Saskatoon
A 5-year-old is dead after a canoe capsized southeast of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. business fined after oil barrel explosion that injured worker
A Humboldt business has been fined after an employee was seriously injured.
Regina
-
Here's how the Rogers network outage is affecting services in Sask.
With a network outage causing wide-spread issues across Canada, some Saskatchewan organizations and businesses are notifying the public about its impacts.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police: Suspect in fatal Langham, Sask. shooting believed to be dead
People living in Langham, Sask., have been instructed to shelter in place as RCMP search for a potentially armed suspect.
-
Wascana Pool on track to reopen in 2023
The $16.5 million Wascana Pool renewal project is on track to be completed in 2023, the City of Regina said in a news release.
Atlantic
-
‘No immediate danger’ after 600,000 litres of gas leaks from Sydney Imperial Esso Station
Officials say there is no immediate danger to the public after a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm in north end Sydney Friday afternoon.
-
Rogers outage impacts business, services in Halifax and nationwide
Toronto-based telecommunications company Rogers reported a cross-country network outage Friday morning.
-
N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules
New Brunswick's attorney general is trying to have a lawsuit against the province dismissed that was filed by a doctor who says he faced a barrage of racist abuse after he was accused by the premier of breaking COVID-19 rules.
London
-
Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage
London police says it is aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.
-
London teens offered money for sexual services during ride share service: LPS
A London man is farcing charges after a teen girl reported being offered money for sexual services by a ride share driver, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rogers 'making progress' in ending massive outage, apologizes to customers
Rogers says it is 'making progress' on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-born drag queen performing debut album at Italian Festival
Non-binary drag queen Carmen Dior is returning to Sudbury to headline the Caruso Club's annual Italian Festival on Friday night.
-
Sudbury-area man attacked at home following 'traffic-related' incident
Police in Sudbury are searching for a senior riding on an ATV who lunged at an Azilda man earlier this week after he answered the door.
-
New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision
A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.
Kitchener
-
Massive Rogers outage affecting Waterloo region
Here’s a look at how the widespread outage is affecting Waterloo region.
-
Charity road hockey event raises funds for children's cancer care in Waterloo region
The event supports Scotland's Yard, a local initiative dedicated to bringing pediatric cancer care closer to home.
-
Police make arrest in McLennan Park sexual assault
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault reported in Kitchener’s McLennan Park Wednesday morning.