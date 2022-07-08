B.C. offering 'fall booster' of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12+ beginning in September

The B.C. government is expecting to offer a "fall booster" of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 12 and older beginning in September, in preparation for what is expected to be a challenging winter for respiratory illnesses.

That dose will be the second booster offered to the general population, though Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of the province's immunization program, noted there are still 1.3 million British Columbians who haven't accepted the invitation to get their first.

"If you haven't had that first booster that we started back last fall, please go get it," Ballem said.

The second booster dose is being offered widely on the advice of the National Advisory Council on Immunization, officials said.

Currently, fourth doses are only available to anyone aged 70 or older, Indigenous people over the age of 55, and people living in long-term care.

The announcement will come as B.C. sees a new surge of the disease. On Thursday, the number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 went up for the first time in two months.

As of Thursday, 369 people were in hospital, with 36 of them in critical care.

Experts believe this third wave of Omicron is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant, and will peak in August.

“Exactly which day, and most importantly how high that peak (will be) is very hard to determine,” said Dr. Sally Otto, a professor with the University of British Columbia's Department of Zoology and a member of the independent B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group.

Otto estimates BA.5 makes up for 70 per cent of current infections in the province. Other countries are seeing fourth doses are not as effective when it comes to fighting Omicron and its subvariants, but experts agree vaccines will help stop serious illness, especially among the immunocompromised.

“The second booster – or fourth dose – is still good to continue protection, because these people cannot elicit a good immune response,” said Dr. Horacio Bach, a clinical assistant professor at UBC’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Bach said Pfizer and Moderna have created Omicron-specific vaccines, but approval for public use would still be months away.

Otto said B.C.’s vaccine doses, which were created for the original strain of the disease, will still provide protection against BA.5, especially for those who have not had a booster or a COVID-19 infection in recent months.

“The main thing boosters do, whether they’re Omicron-specific or for the original Wuhan strain, is boost antibodies and, basically, get our immune systems active,” she said.

The announcement on fourth doses is expected today at 1 p.m. Health Minister Adrian Dix will be joined by Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead on B.C.’s vaccine rollout plan, and Dr. Martin Lavoie, the acting provincial health officer.