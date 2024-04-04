B.C. nurses speak out amid concerns about drug use in hospitals

For the second day running, concerns about nurse safety dominated question period in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday.

“Why isn’t the premier putting the rights of patients and nurses and newborn babies to be safe in a hospital over the rights of open drug use of meth, crack cocaine and fentanyl,” demanded BC United MLA, Elenore Sturko.

The outrage following revelations from a leaked internal memo from Northern Health, issued last July, that suggested weapons were allowed in hospitals and serious drugs could be used without any recourse for nurses.

The province says the memo predates policies regarding decriminalization, and was poorly worded. Health Minister, Adrian Dix, also said it doesn’t reflect policies that prevent drug use -- apart from at a handful of safe consumption sites.

Dix said Thursday that security has been hired to keep weapons out but acknowledges drugs do get consumed in hospitals where they shouldn’t.

“Just as elsewhere, not everybody follows the rules, and that presents real difficulties, practical difficulties, for healthcare workers and for staff,” he said

David Eby also responded Thursday.

“Just to be totally clear, you’re not allowed to smoke in the hospitals, you’re not allowed to have weapons in the hospital and that clarity I think is important – and unfortunately I think that we have to say it out loud,” said Eby at an unrelated press conference.

But it appears it does need to be said. Adrian Gear, the president of the BC Nurses’ Union said Thursday that a growing number of its members feel unsafe, amidst growing drug use in hospitals across B.C.

“Unfortunately, there has been a rise in instances where nurses are being exposed to illicit substances in the workplace, so it is a concern,” said Gear.

The opposition, BC United, draw a straight line from decriminalization to drug use at hospitals.

The BCNU supports decriminalization but says health authorities aren’t doing enough to keep them safe, including establishing more safe consumption sites at hospitals.

“Nurses, in general, do not feel supported by their employers,” said Gear.