    • B.C. non-profits to receive $60 million from government to help with their work

    B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement at the British Columbia Institute of Technology Annacis Island Campus, in Delta, B.C., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement at the British Columbia Institute of Technology Annacis Island Campus, in Delta, B.C., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    VICTORIA -

    Certain non-profit organizations in British Columbia are getting $60 million from the government in grant funding to help them do their work.

    Premier David Eby says the help of non-profits is crucial and they benefit the people of B.C. with community supports, arts and cultural services and assistance to find affordable housing.

    Four types of non-profits will be supported by the funding, including large, multi-service organizations, small operations affected by the pandemic and groups that support Indigenous and people of colour.

    The Vancouver Foundation will dispense the grants to those groups that are eligible.

    B.C.'s Social Development and Poverty Reduction Ministry says the province's 31,000 non-profit organizations employ about 335,000 people.

    The ministry says non-profits contribute $28 billion to B.C.'s economy.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

