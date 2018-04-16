

CTV Vancouver





A crash that claimed the lives of 16 people in Saskatchewan earlier this month has prompted a call from Liberal MP Ken Hardie for mandatory use of seatbelts on coach buses.

Hardie, the representative for Fleetwood-Port Kells, said he felt compelled to prepare a motion to ask a committee to study bus passenger safety after the Humboldt Bronos bus crash.

There are currently no laws in Canada that require passengers to wear seatbelts on buses.

The motion will be discussed in Ottawa at a committee meeting later this week.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin