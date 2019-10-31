VICTORIA - The province introduced legislation Thursday to end the biannual time change, at some time in the future.

B.C. residents will still set their clocks back this weekend. If the bill is passed, the government will determine when the switch to permanent daylight time, to be known as "Pacific Time," will take effect.

That means British Columbians will still "spring forward" in March.

"While the bill doesn't immediately shift the province to permanent DST, it puts us in position to do so quickly," Premier John Horgan said in a news release.

The release says some areas in the North and Kootenays that are on mountain time won’t be affected, and will follow the same time zone they do now. It goes on to note the plan is to move to Pacific Time at the same time as U.S. states and the Yukon, which are considering eliminating the time change.

The bill follows a daylight time poll commissioned by the province, which suggested a whopping 93 per cent would prefer to scrap the time change.

Most cited health and wellness as the main reason, though concerns were also raised about having more daylight hours during their evening commute, and the strain the change can put on young children.

The survey asked only if residents of B.C. wanted to keep daylight time year round. It did not ask if they wanted to stop the time change during standard time.

Daylight time, often referred to as "daylight saving time," is in effect from March to November. Clocks are moved forward an hour in the spring, then set back in the fall.

Oregon and Washington are also considering making similar changes. While legislation has been introduced in those states, federal approval is needed to move to DST permanently.

California was considering permanent daylight saving time, but the bill was put on hold in September.