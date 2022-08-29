B.C. Mountie charged with possessing restricted firearm while off duty

An RCMP officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol is facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a restricted firearm while off duty.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charges against Const. Olavo Castro on Monday, saying the allegations stem from an incident in Williams Lake on July 1.

Castro is charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a vehicle and one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm.

"The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," the BCPS said in a statement.

"As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time."

The B.C. RCMP told CTV News the force could not provide any further details about the allegations against Castro, but confirmed the officer is currently on paid administrative leave.

"Their duty status will be subject to a continual assessment," a spokesperson said in an email.

Castro is scheduled to make a first court appearance in Williams Lake provincial court in October.