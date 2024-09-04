VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. man jailed 10 months after pleading guilty to child porn charge

    Rise in 'sextortion' cases targeting young boys
    A man from New Westminster, B.C., has been sentenced to 10 months behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography possession.

    In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said officers arrested Scott Harrison in April 2020 following an investigation into child pornography "being uploaded to the internet" by a local resident.

    Court records show Harrison was initially charged with 10 criminal counts related to child pornography – including accessing and importing child pornography – before he pleaded guilty to a single count of possession on Aug. 26.

    "Behind each image of child sexual abuse is a real child," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the NWPD's news release. "It is our duty to shed light on this form of exploitation."

    Records show Harrison was born in 1968, meaning he is in his mid-50s.

    With children returning to school this week, authorities urged parents to familiarize themselves with online safety tips, including those available on the Canadian Centre for Child Protection website.

    Leaver said parents should also "double check (their) social media privacy settings, and speak with kids about how to stay safe online."

