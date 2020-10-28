VANCOUVER -- A B.C. man has been convicted of multiple sexual assaults, some of which police say happened 30 years ago.

On Monday, Allen James Brooks was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

Police say the convictions are in connection to incidents from the 1990s that were discovered after a woman reported an assault about four years ago.

In 2016, police say, a woman came forward alleging she was sexually assaulted by an X-ray technician in a hospital 15 years prior. When police were conducting their investigation, they found more victims, dating back to 1990 and 1997.

Police say new charges could be forwarded as a result.

"It's never too late to come forward if you have been a victim of a sexual assault," said Const. Julie Klaussner in a news release Tuesday.

"This is an example of one person coming forward only to discover there are multiple women in a similar situation. The courage displayed by these women in coming forward has most definitely resulted in preventing further victimization and we applaud these strong women in sharing their story with police."

Sentencing for Brooks is expected next January.