

CTV News Vancouver





A man, who's been living in the Lower Mainland, has been charged in connection to the death of his mother in New Brunswick in 2016.

On the morning of Oct. 22, 2016, firefighters were called to a house fire in Val-d'Armour, N.B. and found a body inside the home.

At the time, police determined the fire had been deliberately set and the woman's death was determined to be a homicide.

The woman was identified as 71-year-old Lucille Maltais.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Charles Alex Maltais, 42, with second-degree murder and arson.

Police confirm the accused is the woman's son.

The suspect is originally from Val-d'Amour but had recently been living in B.C., where he remains in custody.

Police say he will be transferred to New Brunswick where he will appear in court within the next few days.