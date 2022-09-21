B.C. makes dozens of recommendations to tackle repeat offenders, random violence
A sweeping set of recommendations meant to address the "public safety challenges" of repeat offenders and random violence in B.C. were released Wednesday
The 28 recommendations come after a four-and-a-half-month study of the issues done by former Vancouver police chief Doug LePard and criminologist Dr. Amanda Butler. That study came after the BC Urban Mayors' Caucus raised their concerns with the province in April.A sweeping set of recommendations meant to address the "public safety challenges" of repeat offenders and random violence in B.C. were released Wednesday.
"While some have tried to claim there are quick fixes, we knew it was a bigger problem," said Attorney General Murray Rankin at a news conference.
Among the proposals are increased investment in community-led responses to mental health crises, creating "low secure units" in which people can be involuntarily detained under the Mental Health Act, and specifically dedicating Crown counsel and probation officers to cases involving repeat offenders.
"Today’s recommendations will support meaningful, long-lasting change, and offer some opportunities for shorter-term actions so we can make our communities safer,” Rankin said.
While the detailed recommendations touch on the role of police, Crown counsel, the courts and corrections, the report's summary notes that the criminal justice system alone can not effectively address the root causes of many crimes.
"Long-term reductions in crime require that the provincial government invest significantly in addressing the systems-level issues that contribute to offending, including systemic racism, poverty, inadequate health services, food insecurity, and housing unaffordability," the report reads.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said three particular recommendations will be the first priorities for government.
First, reinstating the Prolific Offender Management model which was piloted between 2008 and 2012. The elements of this include selecting a group of repeat offenders and tailoring a plan for how to respond to their "unique needs" using a combination of support services and "enforcement activities." Case management, the report says, would be done by a team with representatives from law enforcement and other agencies.
"It is not sustainable, desirable, or effective for police to continue to bear the primary responsibility to manage people who offend repeatedly," it continues.
Second, Farnworth said there will be swift movement in establishing a dedicated provincial committee that would look at how to best meet the needs of those with complex issues. This committee, the report says, would be "focused on coordinating communication and service integration planning between health, criminal justice, and social service organizations."
Third, a pilot project in Prince George that would specifically work with repeat offenders who are Indigenous. This recommendation came from the First Nations Justice Council and includes a $100,000 funding commitment.
