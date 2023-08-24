B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction

A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma announced the move Thursday evening.

"Because of the support of people and accommodation providers, we were able to support local governments and First Nations in securing enough hotel rooms to meet the high demand of evacuees who needed a place to stay. We've also been able to book additional hotel rooms in case they are needed," she wrote in a statement.

"West Kelowna looks forward to welcoming tourists into safe areas in the community once again."

Even though no restrictions on travel are in effect, Ma did urge people planning trips to be mindful of the conditions and respectful of the wishes of local governments and First Nations.

Lake Country, for example, is still asking tourists to stay away, according to Ma.

"If you are planning on travelling in B.C., please do so safely and avoid fire-affected communities. Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and face challenges," her statement continued.

The order came into effect less than a week ago and originally applied in eight popular tourist communities. It was put in place to free up space for evacuees and emergency personnel.

On Tuesday, Ma said the order had its desired effect and lifted the restriction everywhere except for West Kelowna.

The province remains in a state of emergency due to wildfires.