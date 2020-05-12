VANCOUVER -- Health officials launched a province-wide survey to help gather feedback from the public that will inform the decisions that are made about the pandemic in the weeks and months ahead.

The survey, called "Your story, our future," will be open until May 31 to all British Columbians who are 18 and older. It takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete and can be done on any tablet, computer or mobile device.

"It will help us gather valuable information about how COVID-19 has impacted the people of B.C.," Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Respondents will also have the opportunity to sign up to participate in a serology study that will examine immunity across the population to COVID-19.

Results will be made available in the "early summer," according to the BCCDC. People who opted to participate in a future phase of the survey will be contacted directly by email.