VANCOUVER -- Do you know where Meaz Nour-Eldin is?

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man in his 20s wanted on a kidnapping charge.

The $50,000 reward was announced at a news conference Tuesday in the city from which the allegations stem.

Nour-Eldin has been wanted since last summer for his alleged role in a kidnapping case in Surrey.

Mounties said they were called in on the morning of July 4, after a report that a man had been kidnapped. Officers provided few details on a possible motive, what led up to the kidnapping or what followed, but said the man was located the next morning and taken to hospital.

His injuries were not life threatening.

During their investigation, the RCMP says, officers identified four suspects. They were charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences, police said.

"This was an isolated and targeted incident and additional suspects have already been charged and remain in custody for this incident," Const. Richard Wright said in a statement in 2019.

But two were not immediately taken into custody, and a Canada-wide search warrant was issued for Nour-Eldin, then 22, and Nathan Barthlette, who was 21 at the time.

Barthlette was arrested in September when he attempted to cross the border into Canada.

But Nour-Eldin's whereabouts remain unknown, and police say that in addition to the kidnapping-related charges, he's also wanted on other warrants.

The allegations that prompted the warrants involve drug trafficking, human trafficking and sexual assault, and were issued in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, the RCMP said Tuesday.

In London, Ont., Nour-Eldin was one of two Surrey men charged with trafficking in persons by recruiting, procuring/recruiting a person to provide sexual services for consideration, and several other offences. In a news release in December, police in that city said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is also known as "Streets," police said.

Mounties say they've been searching for the suspect since July, and are partnering with the BOLO (Be On the Lookout) Program to tempt those who know more to come forward.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP's Insp. Cliff Chastellaine, with Surrey's major crime unit, also directed a message at Nour-Eldin during Tuesday's news conference:

"There's nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So just do the right thing: call a lawyer, and turn yourself in."

Chatellaine added that friends, relatives and associates helping Nour-Eldin evade police can also face charges.

None of the allegations against Nour-Eldin has been proven in court.