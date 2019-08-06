

Police are asking the public for help tracking down two fugitives wanted in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Surrey.

Authorities said Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Meaz Nour-Eldin and Nathan Barthlette, who are both charged with kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, and firearm offences.

"These charges stem from an ongoing Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigation involving a kidnapping and an assault," Const. Richard Wright said in a statement. "This was an isolated and targeted incident and additional suspects have already been charged and remain in custody for this incident."

Nour-Eldin is a 22-year-old Somalian man who is described as 6'1" tall and 181 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.

The RCMP said it's possible Nour-Eldin has already "fled to other parts of the country, including possibly Quebec and Ontario."

Barthlette is a 21-year-old white man who is described as 5'7" tall and 121 lbs. with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on either fugitive's whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.