B.C. Interior wildfire sees minimal growth but visibility, terrain challenging

The BC Wildfire Service says a fire burning about 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton saw minimal growth overnight, but low visibility is making it difficult to fight the flames from the air.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation order on Saturday for communities in the vicinity of the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which was discovered Friday and was earlier described by the Wildfire Service as displaying “aggressive” and “erratic” behaviour.

The order covers Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south and Apex Mountain Road to the north, as well as the general vicinity of Ford Lake and the north end of Sheep Creek Road.

The Wildfire Service says in an online update Sunday that the fire covers an area of more than four square kilometres, and that personnel conducted patrols and structural protection where necessary throughout the night.

But it says poor visibility presents challenges for aerial resources, and it says the wildfire is in terrain that neither air tankers nor heavy machinery can operate in.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Air tanker and heavy machinery support resources are on standby “as the incident evolves,” the Wildfire Service notes in its Sunday update.

The update also said that the Nohomin Creek wildfire about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C., saw growth Saturday in high-elevation areas due to hot and dry conditions.

It said helicopters bucketed the blaze steadily during the day, while rocky slopes and sparse fuels slowed its growth in certain areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2022.

16:05ET 31-07-22