B.C. Indigenous leaders react to Pope's historic apology
Reaction to the Pope's historic apology is now pouring in from B.C.'s Indigenous communities, and it seems there are mixed feelings.
For Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, hearing Pope Francis saying sorry was a welcome surprise.
“I didn’t expect an apology,” said Phillip. “I thought the Vatican would continue to just stonewall the apology.”
After decades of pressure on the Catholic church, and the unforgettable findings of more than 1,000 suspected unmarked graves in the past year, Phillip says he’s relieved to finally hear the church apologize for what he calls “genocidal actions” taken in residential schools.
“It represents a fundamental and first step along the path of genuine reconciliation,” he said.
The apology comes after an Indigenous delegation, including residential school survivors and elders, held a week of meetings with the Pope. For some, there’s disappointment it took travelling to the Vatican to get the Pope to show remorse.
Bev Sellars is a survivor of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School, which closed down in 1981 after 90 years in operation. She went on to publish her traumatic school experiences in a book, titled “They Called Me Number One: Secrets and Survival at an Indian Residential School.”
Earlier this week, Sellars told CTV News an apology from the Pope would be more meaningful if it happened in Canada, where the trauma took place.
“An apology should be forthcoming, without people having to go and say, ‘You need to apologize,’” said Sellars. “It’s not like he doesn’t know (the history).”
Pope Francis is vowing to visit Canada as early as this summer. His itinerary has not been determined, but it’s presumed he will visit unmarked gravesites and meet with the families forever impacted by the residential school system.
“An apology is one thing, but coming and doing it face to face is another,” said Chief Darrel Draney of the Skeetchestn Indian Band, west of Kelowna.
Like Phillip, Draney says an apology is simply the first step to reconciliation.
“What other follow-up actions are we going to have?”
Marc Miller, the federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, said it’s a tough question.
“As you look at what a healed Canada looks like, I don’t think anyone has a particular good answer to that yet. We need to hear more from survivors and Indigenous leadership.”
Phillip says before any reparations, financial or otherwise, there needs to be a greater awareness of the suffering experienced by Indigenous children at residential schools. Although the schools have closed down, he says the trauma continues to be passed down through generations.
“Residential schools happened to all Canadians. Today represents a very important moment in our collective history,” said Phillip.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I am very sorry:' A look at the history, hurdles of papal apologies
First Nations, Inuit and Metis residential school survivors, knowledge keepers, elders, and youth have wrapped up meetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican with a historic apology, but apologies from the Catholic Church are relatively new, one expert says.
Read the full text of the Pope's apology for Canada's residential schools
In a speech delivered on Friday, Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, after Indigenous delegates travelled from Canada to the Vatican to speak with him about the abuses suffered in those schools.
'I never thought I'd see that in my lifetime': Three generations of Indigenous family witness Pope's apology
Three generations of Manitoba’s Nepinak family were present Friday when Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Indigenous delegate Phil Fontaine sought papal apology in 2009
An Indigenous delegate who travelled with a small delegation from Canada to the Vatican in 2009 did not receive an apology then, but was present at Friday's apology speech from Pope Francis.
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, modelling indicates
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, but the latest uptick in cases is not unexpected given the ongoing relaxing of restrictions, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
You may soon be offered a fourth COVID-19 shot. What's known about second boosters?
More Canadians may soon be offered a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine -- a move most experts agree could be vital to containing the potential damage of another case surge. What do we know about second booster doses?
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.
Former Alberta teacher, accused of sexually assaulting a child, found dead
A 72-year-old man who taught elementary school students in Didsbury, Alta. was found dead Thursday, weeks after he was charged with sexually assaulting a child, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Conservation officers on alert after cougar reportedly attacks 4 pets in Sooke, Metchosin
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is investigating four recent incidents of cougar attacks on pets in the East Sooke and Metchosin areas of Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island records 2 more COVID-19 deaths as B.C. total surpasses 3,000
Four more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region, as the province's pandemic death toll surpassed 3,000 on Friday.
-
Oak Bay police sergeant demoted after investigation into corruption, use of intoxicants
A police sergeant in Oak Bay, B.C., has been demoted and barred from seeking a promotion for one year after he was investigated for corruption, neglect of duty and using intoxicants.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting on Radcliffe Close
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the city's southeast on Friday.
-
Alberta residential school victims respond to Pope's apology amid further calls for justice
An apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the Canadian residential school system is deemed by many victims as long overdue as calls for justice grow louder amongst those still suffering inter-generational traumas.
-
16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake park identified by Calgary police
On Friday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jal Acor Jal.
Edmonton
-
'It’s a bummer': Edmonton chops 77 trees near cemetery for new sidewalk, bike lanes
Crews were chopping and chipping in south central Edmonton Friday, as 77 mature trees were removed to make way for a new sidewalk and separated bike lanes.
-
'Such a blessing': Edmonton boy walking again after suffering stroke at 8 years old
Following months of determined rehabilitation, Toby Lagrazon is back home and even running, after he suffered a stroke at just eight years old.
-
Community bands together to support Erindale residents displaced by fire
Community members are reaching out to support people unable to return home after an apartment fire in Erindale this week.
Toronto
-
Ontario adds another penalty for people caught stunt driving. These are the new rules
The Ontario government has added a new penalty for people caught stunt driving starting April 1.
-
Suspect sought after one person injured in altercation at Scarborough Town Centre
Toronto police are looking for a suspect after one person was injured during an altercation at Scarborough Town Centre.
-
36-year-old driver in deadly Toronto crash had a suspended licence, police say
A driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Toronto before being killed in a subsequent collision had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police said.
Montreal
-
Indigenous leaders call on every Canadian to work towards reconciliation
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in running Canadian residential schools for Indigenous children. The call from many Indigenous people in the country is now for everyday citizens to do more for reconciliation with communities and people.
-
Montreal police raid downtown apartment, arrest seven, seize guns
Montreal police say officers seized five firearms and made seven arrests during a raid on an apartment in downtown Montreal Thursday.
-
Identical twin teachers play April Fools prank on students at Quebec elementary school
Identical twin teachers at St. Edmund Elementary School in Beaconsfield, Que. played a prank on their students for April Fools Day.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg surgeon suspended for inappropriate communication with patient
A Winnipeg orthopedic surgeon has been suspended from practising for six months after being found guilty of sending an inappropriate photo to a female patient.
-
Manitoba’s minimum wage increasing this fall
Manitoba’s minimum wage will increase this fall, though a representative from a local union says the increase is still not enough to help people live.
-
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company collapse leaves millions unaccounted for, court documents reveal
A Saskatoon real estate company controlling hundreds of properties has ceased operations and left millions of dollars from dozens of investors unaccounted for.
-
2 charged after bullets shot through front window, Saskatoon police say
Two people are facing several guns charges after a window was shot out in the city's Westmount neighbourhood.
-
Sask. residential school survivor welcomes apology from Pope
Gilbert Kewistep was brought to Muskowekwan Residential School when he was six years old and spent the next four years of his life there. After that, he was sent to live with a foster family during the Sixties Scoop.
Regina
-
Here's how the carbon tax increase affects Sask. residents
The federal carbon tax rose on Friday, meaning Saskatchewan residents will be seeing an increase in prices at the pump and on bills.
-
'People can get really creative': Here's a list of words and phrases banned from Sask. licence plates
Personalized licence plates are a common sight on Saskatchewan roads, but there's a long list of words and phrases that are deemed too inappropriate to be printed.
-
Paycheques delayed for Sask. credit union customers due to direct deposit issue
Some credit union customers in Saskatchewan may have found their bank account lighter than expected Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
Opposition pushes Houston government to tackle N.S. Power rate hike application
In Nova Scotia, it's been the opposition Liberals and NDP who are providing solutions to the proposed 10 per cent power rate hike which Nova Scotia Power (NSP) has applied for.
London
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
-
Will soaring inflation affect price tag to build London’s rapid transit system?
When city engineers revealed that the cost of the Adelaide Street Rail Underpass has risen by 50 per cent ($29 million), Mayor Ed Holder’s concern turned to other local mega-projects.
-
'We have a responsibility to move forward': King’s students react to papal apology
The apology by Pope Francis for the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system is felt deeply here in southwestern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Community invited to open house to discuss status of Trout Lake in North Bay
The City of North Bay, the North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Municipality of East Ferris are asking for the public's opinion of the status of Trout Lake.
-
Get growing with the Seed Library at the C.M. Shields Centennial library branch
If gardening is something people in Timmins would like to try, the C.M. Shields Centennial library branch is ready to open up the Seed Library.
-
Province announces $10M for North Bay's hospital
The Ontario government is chipping in $10 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre.
Kitchener
-
'One baby step forward': Reaction to papal apology at former Brantford residential school
The site of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford is now home to an Indigenous cultural centre. The director there says the Pope's apology to residential school survivors is a step in the right direction, but more action is needed.
-
‘I wish I never did it’: Walmart arsonist apologizes in court
One of two people charged in relation to a string of fires set in local Walmart stores was back in court Friday morning to discuss his sentence.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | How Waterloo region women are confronting cryptocurrency's gender gap
CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space