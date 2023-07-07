B.C. health minister's adviser won't be charged: prosecution service

Gurveen Dhaliwal, a New Westminster school board trustee, is shown in this photo from the board's website. (Image credit: newwestschools.ca) Gurveen Dhaliwal, a New Westminster school board trustee, is shown in this photo from the board's website. (Image credit: newwestschools.ca)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener