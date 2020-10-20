Advertisement
B.C. gym teacher fired over unwanted sexual advances has been reinstated
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:27PM PDT
A empty hallway is seen at a school in this Sept. 5, 2014 file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
An arbitrator has ordered the reinstatement of a Kamloops, B.C., gym teacher who was fired after making unwanted sexual advances on a former student.
Brett Wasylik was suspended for five days for hugging a 17-year-old restaurant hostess and kissing her on the neck after walking her out to her car in November 2016.
The Kamloops-Thompson School District then fired him in August of last year after it said he had been dishonest about the process.
The Kamloops Thompson Teachers Association field a grievance and an arbitrator ruled Wasylik had been punished twice for the same offence.