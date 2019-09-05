B.C. government gives $8.8M in student mental health, substance use help
To help make mental health and wellness front and centre for students, parents and educators, B.C. schools will now have access to enhanced wellness supports and programs with $8.87 million being invested over the next three years. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 7:52AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 9:33AM PDT
ESQUIMALT, B.C. - The B.C. government is offering up $8.87 million to school districts and independent schools for mental health and wellness programs over the next three years.
The money will be used to give individual grants to help support children with mental health difficulties or substance use challenges.
Education Minister Rob Fleming says the government knows students who struggle with mental health challenges aren't as successful at school and the funding will ensure they are able to get the help they need.
Those applying for grants should focus on initiatives related to mental health literacy, programs that respond to the effects of trauma, and social and emotional learning.
The government says in a news release that the grants can be used for different programs and supports, such as staff training, family information nights or the development of new resource materials for educators and families.