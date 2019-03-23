

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government has announced one-time funding of $18.6 million to ground search and rescue (GSAR) groups across the province to be used over the next three years.

"It was a great announcement because it's basically what we've been proposing for five years, so it's finally come to fruition," said Chris Kelly, the president of the BC Search and Rescue Association.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the money will be used for training, administrative support and equipment.

He said this is the single largest investment in GSAR in the province's history.

"This is a 24 per cent increase over the previous 3 years," he explained. “This is on top of the funding that’s already there in terms of grants that they’re eligible to apply for.”

Province announces $18.6 million over 3 years for Search and Rescue crews in #BC. pic.twitter.com/20QZY8Ism2 — Allison Hurst (@AllisonM_Hurst) March 23, 2019

The funding will also support the groups with developing and implementing a new governance and funding model.

Kelly said after the three-year period, GSAR groups would need sustainable funding. He calculated that would roughly be $6.2 million annually but they may need more in the future.

"In our negotiations, we have looked at cost of living increases and there could be increases because of call volumes," he explained. "There are a lot more rescues now so that means specialty teams are more active than before…that takes a lot to train and equip those people."

Peter Haigh, a search manager with North Shore Rescue, said they spend roughly half a million on training, equipment and equipment maintenance. He said members fundraise to deal with the shortfall.

"[The calls] are increasing substantially, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop," he said.

"The standard comment when we find them is, 'I never thought it would happen to me,' and it's always the case."

The province has 2,500 registered search and rescue volunteers who respond to more than 1,600 calls every year.

With files from Allison Hurst