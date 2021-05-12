VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has followed through on a promise to publish information on neighbourhood infection and vaccination rates first leaked to journalists last week.

The leaked data prompted intense backlash from the public and the media, who had been asking for neighbourhood-level information for months.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and her deputy Dr. Reka Gustafson defended their handling of the information, insisting much of it had already been made public and somewhat reluctantly agreeing to provide the internal information in a public forum going forward.

The internal documents, first leaked to Postmedia and now posted to the BCCDC website, went into greater detail than the weekly Situation Reports published by the BCCDC and included never-before-seen information on infection and vaccination rates on a neighbourhood level.

This week’s documents show infections have gone down in most of the hardest-hit neighbourhoods in north and west Surrey, with the rest of Surrey, south Burnaby, Delta, Richmond, North Vancouver, the Tri-Cities, Langley, central Maple Ridge, and Abbotsford all showing decreases.

Infections have increased in Vancouver’s Point Grey area, part of south-east Vancouver, West Vancouver, south Surrey, south Langley, Pitt Meadows and Mission, with the Newton area of Surrey continuing to worsen. The rest of the Lower Mainland remained largely unchanged.

Henry said last week that Gustafson, who oversees the BCCDC, had been working on an interactive map to display the neighbourhood-level information, but the maps and other data were uploaded to the agency’s website in a variety of PDF documents, maps and graphics.

As of April 29, roughly half of the Lower Mainland was sitting under 40 per cent vaccination among adults, with the rest between 41 and 60 per cent. The latest map shows that, as of May 10, all but a small section of Vancouver and part of Richmond are over the 41 per cent threshold. A second, new map shows much of Surrey, Delta, the North Shore, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge have more than 80 per cent of residents 55 years old and older vaccinated, with 61-80 per cent for the rest of the region.

The situation report, published weekly with a summary of COVID-19 testing and surveillance information, is headlined “Provincial COVID-19 incidence steadily declining; hospital and ICU admissions stable” for April 25 to May 1. As cases have declined, so has testing, with only 58,000 tests performed compared to approximately 67,500 done in the first week of April.