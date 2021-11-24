B.C. floods: Officials hoping to reopen Highway 1 in the Fraser Valley Thursday

Vancouver -

The B.C. government is aiming to have the flood-affected portion of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley re-opened "at some point" on Thursday, according to Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.

The minister said crews have been working hard to clear debris off the busy highway, which was hit by both flooding and landslides when an atmospheric river delivered a month's worth of rain to the Lower Mainland in less than 48 hours.

"We're pleased to report that some critical temporary repairs are now completed and water levels continue to recede," Fleming said Wednesday.

"We know that people in this region need to travel around – this will provide significant relief."

The reopening will affect the stretch of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack, but other parts remain closed or restricted to essential travel.

Fleming also addressed the province's decision to limit Highway 7 to essential travel between Mission and Hope on Tuesday evening, acknowledging the impact it's had on people living in the area.

That restriction was necessary because trucks moving essential goods were "hopelessly congested" on the highway, the minister said.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly but we needed to unblock that corridor so that goods could begin to move," he said.

The Highway 7 restriction will remain in place until the government can assess the impact of reopening Highway 1 and of the next storms heading for the Lower Mainland this week, Fleming added.

Essential travel refers to everything from responding to emergencies, to moving essential personal, livestock or agricultural products, to exercising an Aboriginal treaty right.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

The race is on to protect Abbotsford, B.C., from even further flooding and officials say there still isn't an estimate on when a major highway will reopen.

Abbotsford’s mayor says repairs to the Sumas River dike are nearly complete, but a new rainfall warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley with two more atmospheric rivers in the forecast.

Mayor Henry Braun assured residents on Tuesday that city crews, police, fire and the military will be out in full force to monitor the situation closely.

“City of Abbotsford staff with consultants are in the process of conducting extensive modeling on water levels with information from Environment Canada. What this means is that we are using projections to anticipate water levels and how they will intersect with the status of our dikes,” said Mayor Henry Braun in his daily flood briefing Tuesday.

The city, with the help of the military, has been working around the clock for 10 days to build the dikes back up.

Eighty per cent of the repairs was completed as of Tuesday afternoon.

There were four main areas of concern, but they made up less than one per cent of the entire diking system.

The mayor says another five feet of height will be added before the rain really picks up.

“All of the repair and reinforcement work to the dikes so far have been done to ensure we have the best protection possible should the Nooksack River overflow again and water comes in from Washington state,” said Braun.

The evacuation order for the Zurich Drive area has now been lifted, but a boil-water advisory for the Sumas Prairie area was replaced by a "do not use water" notice.

The city says the notice was "put in place due to continued uncontrollable water main breaches that could allow surface water to enter the drinking water system." It's expected to be in place for several days, the city says, and people in the area should only use water to flush toilets.

There is also still no estimated reopening date for Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack despite the water receding in some areas.

“We don't know what more precipitation will do to impact Highway 1 further. In general though, water has receded in eastbound lanes, so those are now exposed,” said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming.

He said if the weather doesn't worsen the situation, officials should have a better sense of a timeline as early as the end of day Wednesday.