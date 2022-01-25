B.C. First Nation releasing results of investigation at site of former residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia is expected to release preliminary results today of a geophysical examination at the site of a former residential school.
Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation has said the first phase of the investigation at the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School has been challenging for its members and area First Nations.
He said in a written statement in November that the investigation has opened old wounds as people have recounted stories of abuse.
But he said the information has been helpful as part of the first phase of the investigation involving technical experts.
The investigation near Williams Lake comes after the use of ground-penetrating radar led to the discovery last year of what are believed to be hundreds of unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Following what was found in Kamloops, similar searches were done at former residential schools across the country.
Last week, the federal government announced it will transfer thousands more documents related to residential schools to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said a new agreement with the centre outlines how and when the documents will be sent so the organization can make them available to residential school survivors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine
The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, though embassy staff will remain in place. In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that the government has decided to 'temporarily withdraw' the children of embassy staff if they are under the age of 18, as well as family members accompanying them.
Donors raise $3.7 million for truckers protesting vaccine mandate
Truck drivers protesting against the vaccine mandate at the border have raised more than $3.7 million from donors around the world but the fundraising platform GoFundMe has temporarily stopped organizers from using the money.
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother
Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.
NEW | 'A bit surreal': It's been two years since Canada's first COVID-19 case
After two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease expert is warning that Canada and other parts of the world may continue to experience waves of cases until the issue of vaccine inequity is addressed.
Does a COVID-19 breakthrough infection actually give you 'super immunity'?
A few experts break down the concept of 'super immunity,' and the impact that a breakthrough infection has on the body’s immune response, on CTVNews.ca.
RCMP searching for father and daughter missing from Duncan, B.C. area
Police are on the lookout for a 36-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter who were reported missing to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sunday.
B.C. First Nation releasing results of investigation at site of former residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia is expected to release preliminary results today of a geophysical examination at the site of a former residential school.
Majority of Canadians surveyed support fines for unvaccinated citizens: Nanos
The majority of Canadians either support or somewhat support a new health contribution or fine applied to those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Ukrainian Canadians wield a lot of influence
With her deep experience in the U.S., Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland can and should play a significant role in finding a peaceful solution in Ukraine, if she can overcome her Russophobe bent, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP searching for father and daughter missing from Duncan, B.C. area
Police are on the lookout for a 36-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter who were reported missing to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sunday.
-
Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as 24 confirmed across B.C.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health over the weekend, though 24 deaths were confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours.
-
Last private walk-in clinic on the West Shore to close as doctor shortage worsens
The Colwood Medical Treatment Centre announced it will shut down its walk-in clinic on April 15.
Calgary
-
'No need to panic': Distribution expert responds to Premier Kenney's food supply 'crisis' concerns
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois says Albertans may encounter some empty shelves on occasion, but any void in the aisle will likely be short-lived.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 8,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, identified after nearly 23,000 tests over the weekend.
-
Does a COVID-19 breakthrough infection actually give you 'super immunity'?
A few experts break down the concept of 'super immunity,' and the impact that a breakthrough infection has on the body’s immune response, on CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Elks announce ONE Championship's Victor Cui new president, CEO
The Albertan responsible for building Asia's largest sports media property is coming home to lead the Edmonton Elks.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to above 0 C today
The one-day cooldown in Edmonton is over and we'll be back above zero this afternoon.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 8,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, identified after nearly 23,000 tests over the weekend.
Toronto
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Is Omicron milder than other COVID-19 variants? Your top questions answered
In this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, the team brings in four experts to answer your top Omicron questions.
-
Extreme cold weather alert continues in Toronto as temperature could drop to -30 with wind chill
An extreme cold weather alert continues in the City of Toronto for a ninth straight day as the wind chill is expected to feel like -30 overnight and into Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | 'A bit surreal': It's been two years since Canada's first COVID-19 case
After two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease expert is warning that Canada and other parts of the world may continue to experience waves of cases until the issue of vaccine inequity is addressed.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 2 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 2 P.M. | Quebec dining rooms in restaurants set to reopen Monday, reports say
Quebec Premier Francois Legault and other health officials are expected to announce the reopening of dining rooms, return of sporting activities and limited private gatherings Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother
Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.
-
The year of crowd-sourcing: Quebec parents, teachers, school boards report their own COVID-19 data
Frustrated with the lack of data around COVID-19 cases in Quebec schools, one English board has taken matters into its own hands. A citizen website is getting teachers to leak air-quality results; meanwhile, the province says schools are under control, but some parents have helped out.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg couple loses deposit after wedding caterer shuts down
Wedding season is a few months away and some Winnipeg couples could be out of a caterer and their deposit. Caitlin Turcotte and Mark Ribeiro are one of those couples.
-
Freezing temperatures force school, bus cancellations in Manitoba
Much of Manitoba will be experiencing frigid temperatures on Tuesday, which has led to school and bus cancellations in the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada orders diplomats' families to leave Ukraine
The Canadian government has ordered family members of diplomatic staff in Ukraine to leave the country, CTV News has confirmed. Late Monday night Canada updated its travel advisory suggesting any non-essential Canadians should leave Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 forces Saskatoon Blades to postpone games
More Saskatoon Blades games will have to be rescheduled as COVID continues to impact the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
Anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy rolls through Saskatoon
An anti-vaccine mandate protest convoy rolled through Saskatoon on Monday.
-
'It's a scary thing': Saskatoon Ukrainian community concerned over brewing conflict
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community is closely watching the conflict brewing along the country's border with Russia.
Regina
-
Convoy opposing trucker vaccine mandate rolls through Regina
A convoy of trucks protesting the federal government’s cross-border travel vaccine mandate rolled through Regina on Monday evening.
-
Officials consider patient transfers to rural areas as Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest count since October
As of Monday, 262 people with COVID-19 were in hospital, which is the highest count since Oct. 27.
-
Sylvester Ukabam testifies at sexual assault trial
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor charged with seven counts of sexual assault against former patients, took the stand on Monday morning to kick off the third week of the trial.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother
Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.
-
NEW
NEW | 'A bit surreal': It's been two years since Canada's first COVID-19 case
After two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease expert is warning that Canada and other parts of the world may continue to experience waves of cases until the issue of vaccine inequity is addressed.
-
'Quit being jerks': N.S. lung transplant patient urges health officials to green light second booster
A celebrated lung transplant patient is urging Nova Scotia health officials to green light a fourth COVID-19 shot for him soon -- or he'll fly to Toronto and get it there.
London
-
Dedicated tip-line established by OPP to help solve Elgin County homicide
A new dedicated toll-free tip line has been established by Ontario Provincial Police in hopes of solving a 2021 homicide in Elgin County.
-
Mayor's Annual State of the City Address Tuesday to be virtual once again
For a second year in a row, the annual State of the City Address by London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder will be a virtual affair Tuesday morning.
-
New shelter for those experiencing homelessness to open in St. Thomas, Ont.
A new 24-hour shelter for those experiencing homelessness in St. Thomas, Ont. is set to open this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Big Nickel Road reopened following crash
Sudbury's Big Nickel Road has been reopened following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario man who missed oil changes responsible for $19,000 engine replacement
An Ontario man who missed his oil change is now on the hook for a $19,000 engine replacement despite the vehicle being under warranty.
-
School buses cancelled in four northern Ont. communities due to extreme cold
Extreme cold has cancelled more than 100 bus routes in four areas of northern Ontario on Tuesday as temperatures continue near – 40 C with the wind chill.
Kitchener
-
One person dead following house fire in Cambridge
A body has been discovered at the scene of a Esther Avenue house fire in Cambridge on Monday.
-
WRDSB hears delegates at meeting regarding LGBTQ+ library resources
The discussion of LGBTQ+ resources in school libraries led to emotional testimonials from delegates and contention among board members at a recent Waterloo Region District School Board meeting.
-
Waterloo Region reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19, 11 new outbreaks since Friday
The Region of Waterloo is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Monday's dashboard update.