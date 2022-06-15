B.C. family takes off on 14-month round-the-world trip for charity

The Porter family thought their dad was joking when he pitched the idea of travelling the world in a single-engine plane to raise money for charity.

But the more they heard about Ian's proposed adventure, the more they couldn’t resist.

“I didn’t necessarily believe it at first,” said daughter Samantha. “I was a little bit nervous, but pretty much on board immediately.”

For 14 months, the five-member family will cram into a Gippsaero GA8 Airvan, touch down in at least 50 countries, and travel as far as Southeast Asia and the tip of South American.

Their goal is to raise $1 million for SOS Children’s Villages.through sponsorships and donations.

“The charity provides a safe and caring home for orphaned and abandoned children around the world,” said daughter Sydney.

The trip took a great deal of preparation, and the team has launched a website to drum up support.

“Just like any kind of trip you spend a lot of time planning, and getting things ready and then you just kind of want to go,” said Ian. “I’m at the stage right now I’m just want to get going.”

Just after noon Wednesday, the Porters said goodbye to friends and family, and took off from Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

They’re scheduled to return home in August, 2023.