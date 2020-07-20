VANCOUVER -- The latest COVID-19 modelling data suggests British Columbia is at risk of suffering an "explosive growth" in cases, health officials warned Monday.

The sobering update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Dix was delivered amid a surging caseload in the province, driven in large part by younger people attending parties and events without taking proper precautions.

While British Columbia has enjoyed significant success combating the spread of the virus in recent months, sometimes to the envy of other jurisdictions, Henry said the latest dynamic compartmental modelling projections show the province is "starting to see an upward bend of our curve."

"What this shows is that we do have a possibility of having explosive growth in our outbreak here in B.C. if we're not careful in how we progress over the summer," she added.

The projections offers estimates for what the province can expect depending on how much people socialize and see their usual contacts face to face. Officials have previously said they believe B.C. can maintain a manageable caseload if the public keeps their contact rate at 60 to 65 per cent.

There are signs that some are already exceeding that, however.

In the early weeks of the pandemic, up until March 15, public health investigators had to reach out to an average of 10.7 contacts for every person who caught the virus. That number plummeted to 3.6 by early June, but Henry said some of the latest cases identified in the province have had "a large number of contacts again."

Officials expected increasing connections as B.C. loosened some of its social restrictions, Henry added, but it remains vitally important that people follow precautions when they socialize.

The latest modelling also shows that the number of new infections associated with every case has increased to above 1.0, which is roughly where it sat for much of June.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.