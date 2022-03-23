B.C. expands COVID-19 rapid test access to all adults

For the second time this week, the B.C. government has lowered the age for accessing free COVID-19 rapid tests through pharmacies.

As of Wednesday, all B.C. residents ages 18 and older can pick up rapid antigen test kits at participating pharmacies across the province.

On Monday, the province reduced the eligibility age to 30.

While most other provinces made rapid tests available to the general public weeks or months ago, B.C. has been slower to roll them out. Health officials have said their strategy for distributing rapid tests focused on making the tests available for at-risk populations first.

Eligible B.C. residents can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days from one of more than 1,300 participating pharmacies.

Those looking to pick up a test kit must provide their personal health number. Test kits can be picked up for others, as long as the person picking them up can provide the name, personal health number, and date of birth of the tests' intended recipient.

According to the province, nearly 7.8 million tests had been shipped to pharmacy distributors as of March 21, and more than 2.7 million tests had been dispensed to the public through pharmacies.

Including its targeted distribution of tests to at-risk populations, the B.C. government says it has now distributed more than 34.7 million rapid tests since the pandemic began. The province said it expects to receive another 4.4 million tests from the federal government "in March and early April."

