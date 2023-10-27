B.C. escort accused of drugging clients facing new charges in Alberta

A B.C. sex worker already facing 20 charges stemming from allegedly drugging her clients and stealing from them is now facing similar allegations in Alberta.

Jessica Kane, 31, has been charged in that province with robbery, overcoming resistance by administering a drug, and four counts of breach of a release order, according to the human trafficking unit of ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

That's in addition to seven charges of administering an overpowering drug, seven charges of theft, four charges of fraud and 2 charges of extortion for which Kane is awaiting trial in B.C.

The Alberta charges stem from conduct that allegedly occurred while Kane was on bail with conditions imposed by B.C. courts, ALERT said in a news release Friday.

The unit said it was contacted by a Calgary man who said he was drugged and robbed in October 2022 by a woman he met on a sex-trade website.

"ALERT’s nearly year-long investigation revealed that Kane was suspected of working in the Calgary area between October and December 2022, in contravention of her bail conditions," the release reads.

"ALERT believes there are additional victims in Alberta, who may have been reluctant to come forward at the time."

Investigators are asking those victims or others with information about the cast to contact the Calgary Police Service, their local police, or Crime Stoppers.

ALERT added that Kane would have used one of her aliases, which it listed as "Claudia, Maria, Kara, Kimmy, Bambi, Ava, Lexa, Hazel, Honey, Mia, Becca, Angel, Heidi, Meghan, Natalie and Alexis."

MANSLAUGHTER, OTHER COUNTS STAYED

Kane was first arrested in September 2022 on charges originating from a Surrey RCMP investigation, though victims were allegedly found in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

She was later charged with additional offences and remanded in custody earlier this year for allegedly breaching her release conditions.

Some of the charges against her in B.C. – including one count of manslaughter – have since been stayed, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Prosecutors use a two-part test to determine whether to approve charges, BCPS spokesperson Dan McLaughlin explained in an email to CTV News.

There must be "a substantial likelihood of conviction" based on the strength of the evidence, and the public interest must require a prosecution.

"This two-part test continues to apply throughout the prosecution," McLaughlin said. "If, at any time, prosecutors conclude the standard is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action. In this case, the assigned Crown concluded that the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings."

Kane remains in custody. Her trial on the 20 remaining charges is scheduled to begin in April.