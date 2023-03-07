B.C. employers will soon have to include wage, salary information in job postings
B.C. is introducing legislation that will require employers to include wage or salary information in job postings. While the province says the move will help close the gender pay gap, advocates and labour unions say more action is needed.
In an announcement Tuesday, the government said its pay transparency legislation will take effect on Nov. 1.
"Today, we’re taking the next step – all employers need to be transparent about what people are being paid to close the pay gap between men and women,” said Kelli Paddon, parliamentary secretary for gender equity.
“Our work doesn’t end here. We’re determined to continue our engagement with all of our partners to close the pay gap and ensure people get the fair payment they deserve.”
In addition, the legislation will prohibit employers from asking job seekers for pay history and from punishing employees who disclose information about what they are paid. By November of 2026, all workplaces that employ 50 or more people will be required to post public reports about the gender pay gap at their companies or organizations.
While Pay discrimination based on gender or any other protected characteristic is a violation of the B.C. Human Rights Code, the province's statement notes. Still, data from Statistics Canada in 2022 shows that women in B.C. make 17 per cent less than men. Average hourly rates for women were $5.97 less than for men. For Indigenous, racialized, and immigrant women the gap was even wider.
Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of an open letter signed by a coalition of 128 organizations and individuals who say pay transparency is not the same as pay equity. While it may provide more information on the pay gap, the letter argues, it will not close it.
"While we appreciate that pay transparency plays a role in promoting equity, your legislation will take no direct action to protect and advance the right to equitable pay," the letter reads.
"Instead, it will continue to tacitly place the burden on women and other equity-deserving groups to contend with their employers for basic fairness."
The letter also notes that B.C. is tied with Alberta for having the most pronounced pay gap in the country. The signatories include unions, Indigenous rights organizations, equity-seeking advocacy groups, and law and policy experts.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Supreme Court of Canada's Russell Brown
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES | European Commission president addressing Canadian Parliament
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is addressing Parliament this evening, rounding out her two-day visit to Canada.
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
EU travel requirement for Canadians is delayed to 2024
The European Union has delayed the introduction of a visa-like program, called ETIAS, for the third time. The new travel requirements, now slated for 2024, would impact Canadians travelling to some European countries. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know.
Sublingual vaccine for urinary tract infections is awaiting approval by Health Canada
Canadians who experience chronic urinary tract infections may soon have another option than antibiotics — a vaccine is awaiting approval by Health Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher who said he would rip out students' vocal cords reprimanded for misconduct
A Vancouver Island school teacher who told a bus full of Grade 3 students that he would rip out their vocal cords and throw them out the window if they started shouting has been reprimanded for professional misconduct and ordered to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment.
-
'It's terrifying': Langford school crossing guards say near misses are daily occurrence
Crossing guards are the unsung heroes for more than 1,000 children travelling to two schools in Langford’s Westhills neighbourhood each morning.
-
Vancouver Island had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in B.C. last month
The BC Coroners Service has released its latest data on overdose deaths in the province.
Calgary
-
Rise in protests led to increased enforcement at Calgary city hall, mayor says
On Tuesday morning, inside Calgary city hall, more than 20 security guards, peace officers and police – including members of the mountain bike team – filled the lobby in a show of force while, outside on the street, a handful of protesters voiced their displeasure with the city's mayor.
-
More skincare products that could pose serious health risks seized in Calgary
Health Canada is warning the public to stop using several skincare products sold by a Calgary company, saying they contain ingredients that can pose serious health risks.
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
-
Alberta has lots of paramedics but a 'toxic work environment,' narrow view on health: report
There are more than twice as many paramedics per capita in Alberta than Quebec and Ontario so staffing is not what's causing a "crisis" in the system, according to a new report by the Parkland Institute.
-
Edmonton police seize $1.1M in drugs from apartment near the legislature
Two people have been charged after Edmonton police seized over $1.1 million in illegal drugs.
Toronto
-
Parents defend teacher accused of racism at Toronto school as another parent claims Black student was locked in room
Dozens of parents of Grade 1 students at a Toronto school where a six-year-old boy was allegedly locked in a closet-sized room have signed a petition in support of their teacher, as at least one other parent says the same thing happened to her child.
-
Toronto forecast calls for more snow after nearly 50 cm falls in 2 weeks
More snow has been forecast for the Greater Toronto Area in the coming days, threatening to add to the nearly 50 cm that has already fallen in the city over the last two weeks.
-
Toronto chef describes being attacked on the TTC in alleged hate crime
Toronto chef, Sonam Pontsang, has become an online sensation — but not for his cooking. About a week ago, the 34-year-old posted a video on TikTok, showing a portion of an alleged altercation he says he was involved in at Castle Frank subway station.
Montreal
-
Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
-
Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Election year budget promises tax breaks for Manitobans, jump in health-care spending
The proposed budget, which Premier Heather Stefanson intends to take to the electorate, sees overall spending jump by nearly 10 per cent which the province says brings funding increases in all 19 government departments.
-
Former teacher charged with sexual assault, luring: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have charged a 32-year-old junior high teacher in Winnipeg with sexual assault and child luring following an investigation.
-
Proposed gold mine for Lynn Lake receives federal approval
An open-pit gold mine and metal mill proposed for development near Lynn Lake, Man. has received approval from the federal government, a move that a town administrator says could lead to hundreds of jobs and a much-needed economic boost.
Saskatoon
-
Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help
The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.
-
Sask. Polytechnic joins other institutions banning TikTok
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is following the lead of governments across Canada by prohibiting the use of TikTok on all its institution-owned devices.
-
How these tiny hovercrafts are leading to big opportunities at Sask. Polytechnic
Students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic are getting a head start on the old adage, “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”
Regina
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
-
Regina police see increase of reported sexual assaults as more survivors come forward
The Regina Police Service (RPS) revealed that 2022 saw a record-high 213 reported cases of sexual assault.
-
Two men charged after stolen vehicle flees from police in Regina
Two men are facing several charges after a stolen vehicle fled from police.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
-
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man pleads guilty to throwing stones at prime minister
After failing in his attempt to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testify at his trial, Shane Marshall, 26, of St. Thomas pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
-
Enforcement blitz nabs hundreds of unlicensed short-term rentals in London, Ont.
A crackdown by city hall has upended the local short-term rental market — leaving just 31 legally licenced properties on websites like AirBnB and Vrbo.
-
The deconstruction of a juvenile jail near Goderich is underway
A former youth jail in Huron County is slowly and methodically being dismantled to make way for a hydrogen production facility. Work to remove the building’s hazardous materials is currently underway. Outer bricks and insulation have also been removed.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence raises several questions about how police handled Sweeney murder investigation
The defence for Robert Steven Wright spent much of Tuesday criticizing elements of the Sudbury police investigation into the murder of Renee Sweeney.
-
Police seize $650K worth of fentanyl, charge 8 people in Ontario-wide drug bust
Ontario police have arrested eight people and seized at least $650,000 worth of drugs after identifying a drug trafficking operation “stemming from the Greater Toronto Area to Thunder Bay.”
-
3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water
A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional council defers decision on whether to close Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street
Waterloo regional councillors got their first look at a proposal to permanently close the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener Tuesday.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.