B.C. drought by the numbers: Vancouver, Victoria saw less than 10% of average rainfall since July

While rain returned to southern B.C. Friday, it may take time for the region to recover from staggeringly low levels of precipitation recorded since mid-summer.

Typically, Vancouver sees about 198 millimetres of rainfall between July and Oct. 21. But weather data shows the region had just 16 millimetres during that time this year, with no rainfall at all recorded in the first three weeks of October.

Meanwhile, Victoria only had two millimetres of rain during those months, compared to its average of 132.

Sechelt, which is dealing with drought conditions severe enough to prompt a local state of emergency, had about nine millimetres of rain. Normally, it gets about 200 between July and Oct. 21.

DROUGHT LEVELS REMAIN HIGH

As of Friday, 10 regions in B.C. remained under drought Level 5, the highest rating in the province. Level 5 suggests adverse impacts are "almost certain."

Regions under that rating, according the B.C.'s Environment Ministry, include the Sunshine Coast, all regions of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, eastern Pacific Range, Kettle, Fort Nelson, and north, south and east Peace regions.

The local state of emergency for the Sunshine Coast was announced after the region's main water reservoir fell to critically low levels.

Swimming pools, breweries, non-medical cannabis producers, businesses that bottle water, and those that transport and install concrete, cement and gravel were among those instructed to halt the use of potable water.

Six areas were rated as having Level 4 drought conditions, which means adverse impacts are "likely" in those areas. Thirteen others were under Level 4, where adverse impacts are "possible."

WILDFIRES STILL BURNING

Due to the dry conditions, B.C.'s wildfire season was extended late into fall, leading to smoky conditions and air quality advisories across a significant portion of the province.

On Friday, 202 wildfires remained active across the province. About a third are burning in the southeast region, while nearly 50 are in the coastal region. Forty-four fires sparked in the past week.

A change in weather in the days ahead is expected to have an impact on smoky skies, with "significant improvements in air quality" likely on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

With files from The Canadian Press