VICTORIA, B.C. -- A father who killed his four- and six-year-old daughters on Christmas Day in 2017 will have to serve 22 years before he's eligible for parole.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Miriam Gropper told Andrew Berry that he committed heinous crimes against his daughters as she sentenced him today in Victoria.

A jury convicted Berry of second-degree murder in September in the violent deaths of his daughters, Aubrey and Chloe Berry.

Second-degree murder brings an automatic life sentence but Gropper had to determine Berry's parole eligibility.

Gropper says Berry will serve the sentences concurrently.

The trial heard each girl had been stabbed dozens of times and Berry was found naked and unconscious in the bathtub of his Oak Bay apartment suffering from stab wounds to his neck and throat.

Sarah Cotton, the mother of the girls, told a sentencing hearing this week that the children were so full of love and her life has become a nightmare of profound pain and sadness since their deaths.

Berry is in shackles. Wearing a red sweat suit. He is in the prisoners box looking down. @ctvnewsvi — Robert Buffam (@CTVNewsRob) December 19, 2019

Berry claimed at his trial that he and the girls were attacked because he owed money to a loan shark.

The Crown told jurors the motive was anger towards Berry's ex-partner, who he thought was going to end their joint custody agreement.

His lawyer told the sentencing hearing that Berry maintains he did not kill the girls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.